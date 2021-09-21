All 4 of Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics edge higher
Nevada on Tuesday reported 1,230 new coronavirus cases and 38 deaths over the preceding day as the state’s longer-term COVID-19 metrics all edged higher. Reported fatalities surpassed the 35 deaths reported Monday for the preceding three days, highlighting a trend that has held steady for months now. State officials have said that, because figures are no longer reported on weekends, delayed reporting and data redistribution can cause Monday and Tuesday numbers to be inflated, though it’s unclear by how much.www.reviewjournal.com
Comments / 0