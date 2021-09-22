CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Antitrust Suit Targets American-JetBlue Alliance

stockxpo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON—The Justice Department on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit challenging American Airlines Group Inc.’s partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp. , alleging the recently forged alliance will suppress competition and lead to higher fares. The department, joined by six states and the District of Columbia, filed the lawsuit in a Massachusetts...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

American Airlines says DOJ complaint about JetBlue alliance is 'without merit'

American Airlines Group Inc. said Wednesday that it believes the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit, which alleges the air carrier's Northeast Alliance arrangement with JetBlue Airways Corp. violates antitrust laws, is "without merit." American said it will "defend itself vigorously." Shares of both American and JetBlue rose 0.8% in Wednesday's premarket. On Tuesday, American's stock fell 2.8% and JetBlue shares shed 4.8%, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF fell 1.0% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, after the DOJ filed the lawsuit, saying the alliance threatens competition and would lead to higher fares. Separately, American said the U.S. Department of Transportation published a clarification notice relating to the agreement reached with American and JetBlue in January, saying the agreement remains in force during the DOJ action, and that the DOT intends to defer to the DOJ to resolve the antitrust concerns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC 15 News

Arizona joins other states, DOJ in suing American, JetBlue over Northeast Alliance

Arizona has joined a coalition of states and the U.S. Department of Justice suing American Airlines and JetBlue Airlines over what they describe as anti-competitive practices. Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Tuesday that the lawsuit centers on the Northeast Alliance (NEA) agreement, which the two carriers enacted at the beginning of the year.
ARIZONA STATE
BoardingArea

Department of Justice Sues to Block Northeast Alliance Partnership Between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways

The Department of Justice of the United States — along with attorneys general in Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and the District of Columbia — filed a lawsuit in the District of Massachusetts on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 to block an unprecedented series of agreements between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways through which the two airlines will consolidate their operations in Boston and New York into what has been called the Northeast Alliance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

The Justice Department and officials in six states have filed a lawsuit to block a partnership formed by American Airlines and JetBlue claiming that it will reduce competition and lead to higher fares.The Justice Department said Tuesday that the agreement will eliminate important competition in Boston and New York and reduce JetBlue's incentive to compete against American in other parts of the country. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the lawsuit was about ensuring fair competition that lets Americans fly at affordable prices.“In an industry where just four airlines control more than 80% of domestic air travel, American Airlines’ ‘alliance’...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
breakingtravelnews.com

American faces JetBlue lawsuit in United States

The United States justice department has filed an antitrust suit against American Airlines and JetBlue. The government body argued the growing alliance between the two carriers had created a “de facto merger” in the New York and Boston markets, reducing competition and hurting consumers. The suit contends the arrangement between...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MySanAntonio

JetBlue-American venture to face DOJ suit as soon as today

U.S. antitrust enforcers are poised to challenge an alliance that allows American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways to coordinate flights in the U.S. Northeast, a person familiar with the matter said, after rivals raised complaints the partnership threatened competition and won federal approval without a full hearing. The Justice Department...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Florida Joins 6 States in Antitrust Suit Accusing Airlines of 'Anticompetitive Pact'

The U.S. government, the District of Columbia, California, Florida, Pennsylvania and three additional states filed an antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines Group and JetBlue Airways Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The complaint accuses the airlines of unlawfully coordinating flights and sharing revenue at four major airports, resulting in higher prices for travelers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-11558, United States Of America et al v. American Airlines Group Inc. et al.
FLORIDA STATE
wsau.com

U.S. senator concerned American, JetBlue partnership will raise prices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat who has been outspoken on antitrust issues, expressed concern to the Transportation Department on Friday that a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways would lead to higher airfares. The airlines’ “Northeast Alliance” partnership was announced in July 2020 and approved...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antitrust#U S#The Justice Department#Jetblue Airways Corp
MarketWatch

American Airlines, JetBlue stocks drop on report DOJ preparing to sue over alliance

The Justice Department is readying a lawsuit challenging American Airlines Group Inc.'s partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp. on antitrust concerns, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The suit could come as soon as today, and is expected to argue that the alliance hurts competition and would result in higher fares, the newspaper reported. The alliance was announced in July 2020. In midday trading Tuesday, shares of American Airlines were down more than 2% and shares of JetBlue fell more than 3%, compared with a loss of around 0.9% for the U.S. Global JETS ETF and gains of about 0.2% for the S&P 500 index.
U.S. POLITICS
prescottenews.com

Attorney General Mark Brnovich Joins Antitrust Lawsuit Against American Airlines and JetBlue

New Alliance Eliminates Competition and Harms Air Travelers Nationwide. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that his office (AGO) joined a coalition of 6 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Department of Justice (coalition) in filing an antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines (American) and JetBlue Airlines (JetBlue) regarding their Northeast Alliance (NEA) Agreement. The coalition accuses American and JetBlue of anticompetitive coordination that will lead to higher fares and less customer service for consumers.
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Fortune

Government shutdown 2021: What it might mean for you

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The clock is ticking in Washington D.C. The federal budget for 2021 expires at the stroke of midnight on Sept. 30, and unless lawmakers can reach a compromise, as many as 850,000 Federal employees could be furloughed.
U.S. POLITICS
stockxpo.com

Dow falls 500 points, Nasdaq loses 2.7% as yield spike hits tech stocks

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with tech names dragging down the Nasdaq and the broader markets as Treasury yields traded near three-month highs. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.7%, and the S&P 500 shed nearly 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 513 points, or about 1.5%. The 10-year Treasury...
STOCKS
CBS News

How you could feel the impact of a U.S. government shutdown

Americans, including hundreds of thousands of federal employees, could soon feel the impact of a U.S. government shutdown. If lawmakers don't reach an agreement by the end of Thursday — the last day of the fiscal year — the federal government will officially close as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy