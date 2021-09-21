CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Conservative Laschet struggles for momentum in German leadership race

By Reuters
kitco.com
 9 days ago

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Armin Laschet has been betting that his credentials as a tried-and-tested manager will make up for what critics call a lack of charisma in the contest to become Germany's chancellor. Yet days before a national election in which Laschet is the conservatives' candidate, his Social...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

German conservatives, FDP to hold talks on Sunday - sources

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Germany's conservatives and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) have agreed to hold talks about a possible coalition government on Sunday, people in the CDU/CSU conservative bloc said on Thursday. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives were narrowly beaten by the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in last...
EUROPE
The Independent

Teflon leader: Party's big loss won't tarnish Merkel's image

Angela Merkel will leave office in the coming months with her popularity intact among voters and widely admired beyond Germany as a chancellor who deftly steered her country, and Europe, through numerous crises.Her center-right political bloc, on the other hand, is in shambles.The once-dominant Christian Democratic Union and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union suffered their worst-ever national election result Sunday. The Union bloc took home less than a quarter of the vote and may find itself relegated to the role of opposition after 16 years in power.The blame for that has been placed largely on...
EUROPE
The Independent

Going Dutch: Look out, German coalition talks could be long

As Europe's economic powerhouse Germany embarks on the task of piecing together a new ruling coalition after Sunday's knife-edge election, observers need only look to its neighbors, Belgium and the Netherlands, to see how tricky the process can be.Olaf Scholz, leader of the center-left Social Democrats that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc on Sunday sounded upbeat the morning after the vote.“My idea is that we will be very fast in getting a result for this government, and it should be before Christmas if possible,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin. “Germany always has coalition governments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
AFP

Germany's conservatives in chaos as key allies break ranks

Key Bavarian allies of Angela Merkel's party conceded Tuesday that the centre-left's Olaf Scholz has the best chance of becoming Germany's next chancellor, putting the conservatives on the brink of sitting on  the opposition benches after the vote debacle. Armin Laschet's CDU-CSU conservative alliance brought home its worst election result in post-war Germany of 24.1 percent in Sunday's election, behind Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) on 25.7 percent. But Laschet, head of the CDU and the conservative bloc's hope to succeed Angela Merkel, has insisted his party will still try to build a governing coalition and is ready for talks with the Greens and the liberal FDP for a possible partnership. After huddling for the first meeting of its newly elected MPs on Tuesday, the Bavarian CSU pulled the rug under Laschet by declaring the SPD should be first in the queue to form the next government.
ELECTIONS
ABC7 Los Angeles

As curtain falls on Merkel era, Germany's largest parties set to vie for power

After almost 16 years as leader of Europe's most powerful economy, Angela Merkel will be leaving the chancellorship behind as Germany votes on a new parliament. Merkel's successor -- either her Christian Democratic Union appointee, Armin Laschet, or Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats -- will be determined only once a new government is formed.
ELECTIONS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Scholz begins German coalition push as Laschet’s hopes fade

Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats appealed to potential partners to join him in a new German government as soon as possible as his conservative opponent’s rival claim on the chancellery ran into the sand. At party headquarters in Berlin on Monday, Scholz appealed to the Greens and the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Opinion Polls#Election#Reuters#Social Democrat#Christian Democrats#European#Cdu
Muscatine Journal

German election delivers blow to conservative party

Germany's conservative party suffered a historic defeat in Sunday's election. The conservative party gained just 24.1% of the vote behind the social democrats at 25.7%. Chancellor Angela Merkel's party suffered its worst-ever result, but her successor still believes his party can lead the country.
ELECTIONS
Reuters

German CDU's Laschet vows to try to build conservative-led government

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germany's conservative CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet said his party could not be satisfied with the results of an election on Sunday but that he would do everything possible to build a conservative-led government. "We cannot be satisfied with the results of the election," Laschet...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
Times Daily

Merkel seeks to boost Laschet in close German election race

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to boost struggling would-be successor Armin Laschet on Tuesday in the tight race to become Germany's next leader, telling a rally in her longtime electoral district that he will look out for jobs and security. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
ELECTIONS
Metro International

Greens candidate looks to undecided voters in German leadership race

BERLIN (Reuters) – Annalena Baerbock once looked the person to beat in the race to become Germany’s chancellor, winning over voters with her promise of a climate-friendly “new start” after 16 years of conservative rule. But months after she briefly rose to the top of opinion polls, the Greens’ candidate...
ELECTIONS
investing.com

In German leadership race, 'Boring Olaf' bets on craving for stability

BERLIN (Reuters) - Throughout his campaign to become Germany's chancellor, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz has told voters his experience and steadfastness make him Angela Merkel's natural successor. Often labelled "boring", the 63-year-old finance minister has cast himself as a man of action who can be trusted to get things done.
ELECTIONS
kfgo.com

Struggling Laschet attacks rival on economy as German vote looms

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s conservative candidate for chancellor scrambled to boost his flagging campaign on Monday, warning voters that a left-wing coalition led by his Social Democrat rival would bring on a “severe economic crisis” after Sunday’s national election. Armin Laschet ratcheted up his rhetoric after Olaf Scholz of the...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Sarkozy: divisive French ex-president shadowed by legal woes

Nicolas Sarkozy, who ruled France as a tough-talking right-wing president from 2007 to 2012, is seen by supporters as a dynamic saviour but by detractors as a vulgar populist mired in corruption. Since failing to win a second mandate in 2012 and then losing out on his party's nomination in 2017, Sarkozy has been submerged in legal problems but has still retained support on the right.
POLITICS
The Independent

Macron wants Europeans to boost defense, be 'respected'

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Europeans must boost their defense plans and make themselves “respected,” as France opens talks with the United States to try to restore confidence after a submarine dispute led to a major diplomatic crisis.“Europeans must come out of their naivety,” Macron said Tuesday in a news conference in Paris the first time he had spoken about the new Indo-Pacific defense deal announced this month by the U.S., Australia and Britain.“When we are under pressure, ... showing that we also have power and the capacity to defend ourselves ... is simply making ourselves...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy