Oil rallies on tight supplies in aftermath of U.S. storm

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday, after sharp losses the previous session, amid tighter U.S. supplies, ending days of losses as global markets remain haunted by the potential impact on China's economy of a crisis at heavily indebted property group China Evergrande. Brent crude gained 70...

investing.com

Oil Down as Official U.S. Data Confirms Build in Crude Supplies

Investing.com – Oil was down Thursday morning in Asia, continuing its downward trends as the latest, official data confirmed a build in U.S. crude supplies. Brent oil futures edged down 0.18% to $77.95 by 12:05 AM ET (4:05 AM GMT) and WTI futures inched down 0.03% to $74.81. Both Brent and WTI futures recorded small gains earlier in the session, however.
fxempire.com

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

Recently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.
kitco.com

Gold and silver both head into the European open higher after a tough Wednesday

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver are heading into the European open higher this morning. Gold had a tough session yesterday and now trades at $1728/oz and silver also broke an important daily support as greenback strength kicked in. In the rest of the commodities complex, both copper (0.17%) and spot WTI (0.27%) trade higher.
investing.com

Natural Gas: Bears Threaten To Take Charge

Natural gas futures futures have been sliding since the formation of this season's peak at $6.314 on Tuesday. Undoubtedly, this could be profit booking while there is no hurricane near the Gulf of Mexico that could disrupt natural gas production. Besides, the announcement of warm weather for the next 8 to 10 days looks quite supportive for natural gas bears.
kitco.com

Lithium producer Albemarle to buy China's Tianyuan for $200 mln

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp said on Thursday it would buy China-based Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials Co Ltd, a lithium converter, for about $200 million as the company looks to increase its lithium conversion capacity. Demand for battery-grade lithium compounds are expected to increase, especially in transportation, as...
kitco.com

Markets in Q3: Bears in the China shop

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Some of the heaviest falls ever seen in China's markets, huge energy price rises and the clearest signs yet that central banks are starting to turn off the money taps have all hit world markets over the last quarter. A regulatory crackdown in China has...
FXStreet.com

WTI oil rallies to $75.70 on China’s call for securing supplies

WTI futures bounce up to $75.70 on China's will to secure supplies. Crude oil futures turn positive on daily charts. Oil prices lost ground following an unexpected increase in US inventories. Front-month WTI futures have shrugged off the negative tone seen earlier today to jump nearly 3% during Thursday's US...
kitco.com

Silver bounces back after Wednesday’s drop, but market remains challenging

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Wednesday silver prices fell to their lowest level since July 2020, dropping below $22 an ounce. The price...
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly natural-gas supply climb of 88 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended early gains on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 24. That was nearly the same as the average increase of 87 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.170 trillion cubic feet, down 575 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 213 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas was up 11.9 cents, or 2.2%, at $5.596 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.545 shortly before the data.
MarketWatch

Oil futures turn higher on reports that China ordered energy firms to secure winter supplies at all costs

Oil futures shook off early losses Thursday to trade higher. "Oil's up on news China has ordered top energy firms to secure supplies for winter at all costs," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. Some analysts and traders posting to Twitter cited a report from Bloomberg for the news. China has been suffering from a shortage of electricity, partly due to high prices for coal and natural gas, raising worries about the nation's economy. November West Texas Intermediate crude rose 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $75.27 a barrel after trading as low as $73.14.
kitco.com

Sharp price gains for gold on short covering, bargain hunting

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly up in midday U.S. trading Thursday, on good corrective...
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, contributing to gains for the month and quarter

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, finding support from expectations for higher oil demand after Bloomberg reported that China ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies at all costs. In the past, power shortages related to insufficient coal supplies led to purchases of oil, said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. He pointed out, however, that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, can "easily" raise oil production. OPEC+ will hold a meeting Monday to decide on future production levels. The group is considering adding more oil to the global market, behind the production boost it previously agreed to, Reuters reported Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $75.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, gained 9.5% for the month and ended 2.1% higher for the quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
The Independent

Shortages, shipping, shutdowns hit Asian factory output

Shortages of power, computer chips and other parts, soaring shipping costs and shutdowns of factories to battle the pandemic are taking a toll on Asian economies. Data released Thursday showed Japan’s factory output slowed while China’s manufacturing outlook weakened. Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. became the latest automaker to idle production lines for a few extra days due to shortfalls in components. While Japan and some other countries are beginning to ease out of emergency measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, others are having to reimpose such precautions, adding to uncertainty over the outlook for regional and global growth.Factory...
The Independent

Surging natural gas prices: Threat to consumers this winter?

Brace for a rude surprise on your winter heating bills.After years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas in the United States has more than doubled since this time last year. In Europe and Asia wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago.The surging costs have coincided with a robust recovery from the pandemic recession, with more homes and businesses burning all forms of fuel. That intensified demand is poised to contribute to higher heating costs in many areas of the world.Having enjoyed a prolonged period of low prices, consumers of...
