CHICAGO (CBS) —They’re calling them L.A. traffic jams in the shipping lanes of the Pacific Ocean. Cargo ships stuck at sea because there aren’t enough truck drivers to unload the shipments from Asia. As CBS 2’S Chris Tye reports, it’s going to create a squeeze on holiday shopping nationally but an opportunity for those willing to reboot their careers behind the wheel of a big rig. “I really can’t put my finger on where the black cloud came from that hangs over the industry.” But the cloud around the truck driving industry is quickly lifting. Trucker shortages have left cargo ships stacked up off...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO