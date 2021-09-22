CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several New Superstars Debut On WWE NXT 2.0 This Week, New “Safe Space” Character, More

Cover picture for the articleSeveral new Superstars made their debuts on tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. Amari Miller was officially introduced before her loss to Kay Lee Ray but this was not her first appearance with the company. She previously lost to Mercedes Martinez on the June 8 NXT show, and lost to Gigi Dolin no the August 10 NXT show. Miller then defeated Cora Jade on the September 3 WWE 205 Live show, and lost to Valentina Feroz on the September 17 205 Live show. It looks like Miller will be a new character on the NXT 2.0 show moving forward as she cut a pre-match pre-taped promo where she said she’s from Mississippi and is here to show her athleticism and skills. Formerly known as Camron Clay, Camron Connors and Camron Bra’Nae, Miller was signed in the October 2020 Performance Center Class. She has been wrestling for just over 5 years and previously worked for EVOLVE and WWN Live, among others. She also worked the October 25, 2019 SmackDown episode as an enhancement talent, losing to Lacey Evans.

