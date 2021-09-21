CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WR Antoine Wesley returns from COVID reserve

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals announced a pair of minor roster moves Tuesday. Receiver Antoine Wesley was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He had tested positive for the virus after making the roster.

The Cardinals also released kicker Matt McCrane from the practice squad.

McCrane was signed last week.

Wesley’s return gives the Cardinals six receivers on the roster. He made the team after have a strong training camp and preseason, and with his size — he is 6-4 — he gives the Cardinals something extra from the reserve receivers they don’t otherwise have — length.

The Cardinals get a roster exemption for Wesley until Thursday.

