Saco Junior High Hosted Local Quilting Club

As part of a novel study on Hattie Big Sky by Kirby Larson, the Saco seventh and eighth graders got the opportunity to learn how to sew on Thursday, September 9. The novel, set in Vida, Montana, during World War I, depicts the struggles of sixteen-year-old Hattie as she tries to prove up on her claim. One such struggle is learning how to quilt. The local quilting club-who also read the novel-enhanced the students' experience by providing them with an authentic, hands-on connection to the novel. After setting up pinning, sewing, and ironing stations throughout the English room, the quilters then each paired up with a student and guided them in sewing their very own pillows. Once the pillows were complete, students and quilters discussed the novel, and the quilters shared family homesteading stories with the students.