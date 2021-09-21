Assisting in child car seat installation
BAKER CITY – (Information provided by the Baker City Police Department) Child Passenger Safety Week is September 19-25, 2021! Is your child in the right seat? According to NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), car crashes are the leading cause of death for children. On average, two children under 13 were killed and an estimated 374 were injured every day in 2019 while riding in cars, SUVs, pickups, and vans. 608 child passenger vehicle occupants died in traffic crashes in 2019.elkhornmediagroup.com
