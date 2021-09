Broadcaster TEGNA confirmed Tuesday that it’s received what would be a new round of acquisition proposals. It didn’t say from whom but Byron Allen’s group is said to be bidding, along with Apollo Global Management and Standard General with an $8 billion offer Tegna, which was spun off from newspaper giant Gannett in 2015, had a raft of offers last spring that it rebuffed. This time around it is accepting bids for the company, which operates 64 television and two radio stations in 54 U.S. markets. Byron Allen, who has been snapping up broadcast stations and also went after Tegna previously, made...

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO