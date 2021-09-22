Impeachment: American Crime Story Recap: Once More to the Diet Coke Room
In the spring of 1997, Major Dad from TV’s Major Dad was booked on a tour of Andrews Air Force Base organized with what appears to have been a herculean effort by Linda Tripp. At the last minute, though, he cancels. Linda, frustrated by her life of inconsequence, seeks refuge in a snack pack of sour cream and onion chips because all feelings are edible on Impeachment. The series’ raison d’être is to center the women entangled in Bill Clinton’s near-downfall, and it continues to surprise by depicting Monica Lewinsky’s traitorous friend with painstaking attention. This week the show dares to ask: Would Bill have been impeached if Linda Tripp wasn’t already blue on the day a Newsweek reporter called her? If Linda hadn’t kept a bag of Utz in her desk drawer but instead needed to hit the vending machine, thereby sending the reporter to voicemail and allowing her time to cool off, would Bill have fared differently? In a way, wasn’t his perjury written in the stars on the afternoon an erstwhile TV dad accidentally slighted an erstwhile White House staffer?www.vulture.com
Comments / 0