Glendale family urging public for answers after mother killed in hit and run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is in jail after admitting to police he threw a dog on the pavement because the dog bit him, court documents say. Phoenix Police said they responded to a call of animal cruelty on Sept. 11 near 35th Avenue. The victim reported the day before that she asked 24-year-old Dayveon Mackey to watch her chihuahua while she was out. According to the victim, Mackey sent her a text saying the dog was sick, so she went back home and took the dog to the vet. At the vet, the victim learned her dog had head trauma with no brain activity, and vets had to euthanize the dog.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO