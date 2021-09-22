Glendale family urging public for answers after mother killed in hit and run
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A search is underway for an accused hit and run driver who killed a Glendale mother who was walking near the Loop 303 on Sept. 14. A loving mother and grandmother with a contagious laugh, Kristy Smith was known as a person who treated everyone she met like her own children. "No matter where she walked into, she was a person that people were drawn to,” said Ashly Burkett, Smith’s daughter.www.azfamily.com
