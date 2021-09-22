Gabby Petito's Boyfriend Brian Laundrie Now Has 'America's Most Wanted' Host John Walsh on His Case

Many across the country have been following along with Gabby Petito's case. Petito was reported missing earlier this month after going on a trip across the country with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have determined that they belong to Petito. Currently, authorities are searching for Laundrie, who is a person of interest in this case and went missing in the midst of the investigation into his partner's disappearance. Now, America's Most Wanted host John Walsh is weighing in on the issue and is vowing to help track down Laundrie.