CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gabby Petito's Boyfriend Brian Laundrie Now Has 'America's Most Wanted' Host John Walsh on His Case

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany across the country have been following along with Gabby Petito's case. Petito was reported missing earlier this month after going on a trip across the country with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have determined that they belong to Petito. Currently, authorities are searching for Laundrie, who is a person of interest in this case and went missing in the midst of the investigation into his partner's disappearance. Now, America's Most Wanted host John Walsh is weighing in on the issue and is vowing to help track down Laundrie.

popculture.com

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

How Did Gabby Petito Die? Answering That May Be Complicated

Investigators say they believe they have found the body of Gabby Petito. Now they have to figure out how the 22-year-old died—which could be complicated by the amount of time that has gone by, experts say. Human remains discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming are “consistent with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
New York Post

Brian Laundrie’s sister speaks out about Gabby Petito disappearance

Brian Laundrie’s sister has spoken for the first time about the disappearance of her brother’s girlfriend, Long Island native Gabby Petito — saying in a television interview that her family wants the missing woman to be found safe. Cassie Laundrie opened up in an interview with ABC News after her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Denver
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Possibly Spotted After Body Found During Search

Gabby Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie has possibly been spotted in Alabama, after authorities reported that a body believed to be Petito was found during a search in Wyoming. According to the New York Post, Mobile police stated they were investigating unconfirmed reports that the 23-year-old was seen in an area known as Tillman's Corner. Mobile is located roughly 600 miles northwest from Laundrie's home in North Port, Florida. His parents reported him missing on Friday, telling authorities that left for a nature preserve on Sept. 14 but never came home. A body had been found in Tillman's Corner, which some thought might be Laundrie, but police confirmed that it was not him.
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s dad mocked Brian Laundrie with nickname

Gabby Petito’s dad says he had a mocking nickname for his daughter’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who is now a “person of interest’’ in her disappearance-turned-suspected death case. Joseph Petito revealed that he’d refer to Brian as “Brianne,” according an episode of “Dr. Phil” that aired Monday. “I’ve never actually liked...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Wanted#Missing Person#America#Newsnation#The Denver Gazette#Fbi
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Witness says Brian Laundrie fought ‘aggressively’ over her cellphone

Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie fought “aggressively” over her cellphone during an argument in Utah last month, a new witness has alleged.According to a witness identified as Chris, 22-year-old Ms Petito was said to have asked Mr Laundrie why he had to “be so mean” to her after a fight outside of a store in Moab, Utah, on 12 August. As the New York Post reported on Tuesday night, Chris told investigators that the pair were fighting “aggressively” in front of the store, and that he witnessed 23-year-old Mr Laundrie take Ms Petio’s phone, which...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito's Best Friend Believes Brian Laundrie Is A 'Jealous' & 'Controlling' 'Sociopath' Who Displayed Signs Of 'Domestic Abuse'

Hindsight is usually 20/20, but it's not always tragic. Unfortunately for 21-year-old Rose Davis, it's both. Davis was best friends with Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old vlogger from New York whose death by homicide following a mysterious disappearance while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé-turned-"person of interest" has garnered nationwide attention.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy