University of Wisconsin adds cybersecurity degree

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Wisconsin (UW) - Whitewater has established a new degree in cybersecurity for its over 10,000 students, according to a recent press release. The Whitewater campus houses a Cybersecurity Center for Business that provides cybersecurity education and training for businesses, local governments and educational institutions throughout the region. The campus has launched an online M.S. in Cybersecurity and recently received UW System Board of Regents approval to provide a new B.S. in Cybersecurity, only the second such undergraduate degree offered in the UW System.

www.securitymagazine.com

WHITEWATER, WI
