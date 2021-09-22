Donald Trump Sues Niece Mary Trump and NY Times Over Bombshell Tax Story

Donald Trump on Tuesday sued his niece Mary Trump, the New York Times, and three Times reporters over the paper’s articles exposing years of apparent tax evasion schemes. In the lawsuit, filed in Dutchess County, New York, Trump accuses Mary Trump and the Times of engaging in an “insidious plot” to “smuggle records out of her attorney’s office.” The lawsuit names Mary Trump, the New York Times, and reporters Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russell Beuttner as defendants. It also names 10 John Does, and 10 ABC Corporations.