Presidential Election

Donald Trump Sues Niece Mary Trump and NY Times Over Bombshell Tax Story

By Ross A. Lincoln
TheWrap
TheWrap
 7 days ago
Donald Trump on Tuesday sued his niece Mary Trump, the New York Times, and three Times reporters over the paper’s articles exposing years of apparent tax evasion schemes. In the lawsuit, filed in Dutchess County, New York, Trump accuses Mary Trump and the Times of engaging in an “insidious plot” to “smuggle records out of her attorney’s office.” The lawsuit names Mary Trump, the New York Times, and reporters Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russell Beuttner as defendants. It also names 10 John Does, and 10 ABC Corporations.

The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Liz Cheney Says She ‘Absolutely’ Can Win Reelection: ‘A Vote Against Me’ Is A Vote For ‘Somebody Who’s Put Allegiance to Trump Above Allegiance to the Constitution’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who was ousted from House leadership over her criticism of former President Donald Trump, said she could “absolutely” win reelection during a Sunday interview with 60 Minutes. In polling from July, only 23% of Wyoming Republicans said they would vote for her — and another 53%...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Trump loses bid to escape 'Electric Avenue' copyright lawsuit

(Reuters) - Former Republican President Donald Trump must face copyright claims brought by "Electric Avenue" musician Eddy Grant over Trump's alleged misuse of his song on a video he posted to Twitter, a Manhattan federal court ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said Trump and his campaign hadn't proven...
POTUS
abc7ny.com

Trump return to office 'would be a disaster' for US intel: Former DHS whistleblower

A former senior Department of Homeland Security official who once accused the Trump administration of politicizing intelligence said Sunday that a return of President Donald Trump to the White House in 2024 "would be a disaster" for the U.S. intelligence community. "(Former President Trump) has denigrated the intelligence community, he...
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump’s fatal obsession with his base

Then-Attorney General William P. Barr warned President Trump in April 2020 that he would lose the general election if he continued to stoke his base at the expense of appealing to independent and moderate voters. Trump replied that his campaign aides told him he would win reelection if he got 65 million votes. That meant, he implied, he didn’t need to soften his tone or move to the middle.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Trump loses Arizona once again

The draft report of the Arizona election audit of Maricopa County showed, once again, that former President Donald Trump lost the state. In a logical world, Republicans would quit listening to the confirmed loser as he continues to complain about his loss. A draft report of the findings shared with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
