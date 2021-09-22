CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Jon Batiste Wears Tux Covered in Pictures from Hurricane Katrina at Emmy's

By CJ
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdFne_0c3yO50300
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for National CARES Mentoring Movement

New Orleans musician Jon Batiste showed his love for New Orleans, Louisiana and its people in a strong, powerful, beautiful heartfelt message at the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards Sunday night live from Los Angeles.

Batiste, who performed during the “in Memoriam” segment of the show, honored those recovering from Hurricane Ida, one of the most powerful storms in Louisiana history and those who lived through and those who lost their lives in Hurricane Katrina. He was accompanied by Leon Bridges.

Batiste, originally from Kenner, Louisiana, wore a handsome, peak lapel tuxedo covered entirely in images from Hurricane Katrina.

Only 18-years-old when Katrina hit the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi, he remembers evacuating to Texas while watching the storm’s destruction on television.

Hurricane Ida, which hit on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, was even more powerful. New Orleans and southeast Louisiana are having to rebuild all over again, just as they did 16 years ago.

Batiste reminded America of the resilience of Louisiana while painting a clear picture of the tough road ahead.

Click here to view photo gallery

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Kenner, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Leon Bridges
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricane Ida#Jonbatiste#Devinbartolotta
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy