Jon Batiste Wears Tux Covered in Pictures from Hurricane Katrina at Emmy's

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for National CARES Mentoring Movement

New Orleans musician Jon Batiste showed his love for New Orleans, Louisiana and its people in a strong, powerful, beautiful heartfelt message at the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards Sunday night live from Los Angeles.

Batiste, who performed during the “in Memoriam” segment of the show, honored those recovering from Hurricane Ida, one of the most powerful storms in Louisiana history and those who lived through and those who lost their lives in Hurricane Katrina. He was accompanied by Leon Bridges.

Batiste, originally from Kenner, Louisiana, wore a handsome, peak lapel tuxedo covered entirely in images from Hurricane Katrina.

Only 18-years-old when Katrina hit the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi, he remembers evacuating to Texas while watching the storm’s destruction on television.

Hurricane Ida, which hit on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, was even more powerful. New Orleans and southeast Louisiana are having to rebuild all over again, just as they did 16 years ago.

Batiste reminded America of the resilience of Louisiana while painting a clear picture of the tough road ahead.