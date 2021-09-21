Gofundme Page Started To Raise Money For Pullman Flight Instructor Hurt In Plane Crash Near Palouse

A GoFundMe has been launched to help the family of two victims in a fatal crash in Sodus Township this week. 42-year-old Robert Keys of Niles and 13-year-old Sylas Keys of St. Joseph were killed in the crash on Monday after their vehicle lost control on the wet surface of Sodus Parkway west of Watson Road. They were father and son. A passenger in the vehicle, 8-year-old Elliot Keys, suffered critical injuries. He is the son of Robert Keys and brother to Sylas. The GoFundMe launched to help Elliot and his family says he was flown by care flight from the hospital in St. Joseph to Kalamazoo after surgery on Monday night. He then had surgery while at Bronson in Kalamazoo in the early morning hours on Tuesday, and was to be transferred for more surgery in Ann Arbor on Wednesday. It says Elliot’s mother Ashley will have many needs as she navigates this difficult terrain with her son. It says the campaign is “intended to help Ashley financially but it is also a tangible way for her to see the love and support of her community during a time when it would be easy to feel lost, afraid and alone. As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised more than $63,000. You can find the GoFundMe campaign right here.

CHARITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO