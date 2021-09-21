CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Gofundme Page Started To Raise Money For Pullman Flight Instructor Hurt In Plane Crash Near Palouse

By Evan Ellis
pullmanradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gofundme page has been set up to raise money for the Pullman man seriously injured in last week’s plane crash near Palouse. Flight instructor Lyle Drader suffered broken bones in the crash at the airstrip on Ringo Road. Drader was flown to a Spokane hospital where he remains hospitalized.

pullmanradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spokesman-Review

Two people hospitalized after small plane crashes near Palouse

A single-engine plane crash Wednesday morning near Palouse, Washington, sent both occupants to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Initial reports indicate the student pilot, accompanied by his flight instructor, attempted to land when the plane made a hard touchdown, causing the landing gear to malfunction, according to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release. The plane flipped and came to rest on its top.
PALOUSE, WA
983thecoast.com

GoFundMe Raising Money For Family Of Crash Victims

A GoFundMe has been launched to help the family of two victims in a fatal crash in Sodus Township this week. 42-year-old Robert Keys of Niles and 13-year-old Sylas Keys of St. Joseph were killed in the crash on Monday after their vehicle lost control on the wet surface of Sodus Parkway west of Watson Road. They were father and son. A passenger in the vehicle, 8-year-old Elliot Keys, suffered critical injuries. He is the son of Robert Keys and brother to Sylas. The GoFundMe launched to help Elliot and his family says he was flown by care flight from the hospital in St. Joseph to Kalamazoo after surgery on Monday night. He then had surgery while at Bronson in Kalamazoo in the early morning hours on Tuesday, and was to be transferred for more surgery in Ann Arbor on Wednesday. It says Elliot’s mother Ashley will have many needs as she navigates this difficult terrain with her son. It says the campaign is “intended to help Ashley financially but it is also a tangible way for her to see the love and support of her community during a time when it would be easy to feel lost, afraid and alone. As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised more than $63,000. You can find the GoFundMe campaign right here.
CHARITIES
FOX 28 Spokane

Two injured after plane crashed upside down near Colfax

COLFAX, Wash. — Two people were injured on Wednesday after the plane they were flying in crashed during landing, resulting in the plane flipping upside down. Whitman County Sheriff’s Office and local emergency crews from across the Palouse responded to the scene of the crash around 11:00 am Wednesday morning. The crash happened at a private airstrip near Ringo Road just outside of Palouse Washington.
COLFAX, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Flight Instructor#Palouse#Accident#Charity
Big Country News

Single Engine Plane Crashes Near Palouse Wednesday

PALOUSE - The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office and local emergency crews from the Palouse area responded to a report of a single engine plane crash around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday Morning. The crash occurred at a private airstrip near Ringo Road just outside of Palouse in Whitman County. Initial reports...
PALOUSE, WA
Odessa American

GoFundMe page started for hospital officer

A GoFundMe page has started for the Ector County Hospital District Police Department officer who was killed in a fatal collision in San Antonio. The page was started by Gloria Garza to benefit the family of Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr., who died in a two-vehicle collision on Sunday morning, along with his father and grandmother.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
fox10phoenix.com

1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash near Page

PAGE, Ariz. - Authorities say one person was killed when a small plane crashed Wednesday near the Arizona-Utah border. Coconino County sheriff’s spokesman Jon Paxton said the plane crashed between 5-6 p.m. on Sept. 22 in the Pariah Plateau area near Page. The initial emergency call indicated that a plane from San Martin, California, had gone down while on the way to Page Airport.
PAGE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WBTV

Union County crash kills 17 & 11-year-old siblings

A Catawba County high schooler winning her dream of becoming homecoming queen. But what makes this story special, Marlee’s sister tells was born with Down Syndrome. Union County Public Schools respond to public health director about COVID protocols. Updated: 5 hours ago. Union County Public Schools has responded to a...
UNION COUNTY, NC
KOLD-TV

NTSB investigating after one killed in small plane crash near Page

PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has died after a small plane crashed west of Page Wednesday night, according to the Federal Aviation Agency and the National Transportation Safety Board. The Federal Aviation Agency said the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night west of Page as the plane...
PAGE, AZ
Mining Journal

Police: Body of missing man found

MARQUETTE — The body of Aaron McGeorge, who was reported missing on Tuesday, was located at 11:35 a.m. Thursday by a Blackhawk Medivac helicopter crew from the Wisconsin Air National Guard, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of McGeorge, 40, of Marquette Township, was located on the east...
MARQUETTE, MI
wfla.com

Police: Infant left screaming, covered in vomit in locked car amid 90-degree temperatures

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a child, less than one year old, was found locked inside an unattended car in Clay Township, Pennsylvania on Monday. Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department say the child was found locked inside the car, screaming and covered in vomit. Reports indicate the car was not running but the windows were cracked.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
nbcboston.com

Walmart Employee Dies After Being Crushed by 2 Trucks

A worker was crushed to death between two trucks at a Walmart shipping facility in New Hampshire Thursday, police said. The man, James Tomilson, was a former Deerfield and Raymond police officer, according to the chief of police in Raymond, where the Walmart is located. The incident took place about...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Fifth Teenager Dies From Injuries More Than A Week After Deadly Crash Claims 4 Lives In Prowers County

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fifth teenager has died more than a week after a deadly 2-vehicle crash on Colorado’s Eastern Plains. The four victims who died on Sept. 8 were all teenagers who were between the ages of 15 and 16. (credit: CBS) It happened at the intersection of Highway 287 and County Road 196 near the small town of Wiley in Prowers County. There were five teens in an SUV that crashed into a tractor-trailer. Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said their SUV ran a stop sign and collided with a semi-truck that was hauling a boat. (credit: CBS) Four of the teens were killed. The fifth teenager, Braden Black, died on Saturday, 10 days after the crash. The Black family issued this statement through UCHealth, “It is with the heaviest of hearts and great sorrow that we share our beloved son, Braden, died today from injuries he suffered in a tragic accident on September 8. We truly appreciate the outpouring of support we have received from our community, friends and even strangers. Please keep all of the families who are suffering from the loss of their children in your thoughts and prayers. Please also pray for our school community.”
PROWERS COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy