Josh Turek: A look back on two gold medals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities brewery is celebrating after winning a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival. Forgotten Star Brew Co., which opened in Fridley in the middle of the pandemic, took home the top prize last week in the German Dark Lager category for their Schwarzbier. (credit: Forgotten Star Brew Co.) "We had people coming in all weekend to congratulate us," said taproom manager Lily Altemose. "To be a brand new brewery and our first year going to the ABF, winning a gold medal, it's a pretty big deal." The big win comes as the brewery is about to host its first Oktoberfest this weekend. There'll be live music, a business market and crowlers of the award-winning Schwarzbier available for purchase.

FRIDLEY, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO