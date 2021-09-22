CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rural Decline Not Happening in Some Iowa Cities

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s rural population decline has been well-documented, with more people flocking to urban centers. But a report in Iowa says that isn’t happening in all small towns. Iowa Watch, a collaborative investigative news group, reviewed nearly 60 towns of 5,000 or fewer people. In a number of cases, communities have seen populations hold steady, according to recent census data. In southern Iowa, Bloomfield – with a population of nearly 2,700 – has seen a slight gain in residents over the past decade.

