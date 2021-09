CLEAR LAKE — While the issue of improperly dumping yard waste and other materials along South Shore Drive in rural Clear Lake was addressed over the summer by county and state officials, the problem is surfacing again. People had been dumping a variety of waste near the Lekwa Marsh, but fewer instances of that were happening after the county sent a letter to residents in that area, saying that doing so damages the protective wildlife area.

