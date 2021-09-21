CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Big Iron Will Always Drive Big Spending

By Timothy Prickett Morgan
nextplatform.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting way back in the late 1980s, when Sun Microsystems was on the rise in the datacenter and Hewlett Packard was its main rival in Unix-based systems, market forces compelled IBM to finally and forcefully field its own open systems machines to combat Sun, HP, and others behind the Unix movement. At the time IBM was the main supplier of proprietary systems — completely vertically integrated stacks, from down into the CPU all the way to the application development tools and runtimes — and the rise of Unix was having a detrimental effect on sales of these machines.

www.nextplatform.com

Comments / 0

Related
IT Jungle

The Big Iron Customers That The Power E1080 Is Aimed At

One of the central tenets of our philosophy here at The Four Hundred is: Anything that makes Power Systems stronger helps IBM i last longer. For as long as we have been watching the AS/400 and IBM i market, big iron has driven a lot of revenue for machines based on IBM’s proprietary CISC processors and then PowerPC and Power RISC processors. And the big iron machines drove even more of the profits from these products. Big iron is, therefore, important. But just how much money are we talking about?
COMPUTERS
nextplatform.com

AMD Draws 30X Efficiency Increase Line In The Datacenter Silicon

If you don’t measure something, you can’t manage it. And if you don’t set ambitious goals, then you can’t attain them. This is why AMD in 2014 took on the task of raising the efficiency of its mobile processors with its 25X20 program, which sought to increase the power efficiency of these machines by a factor of 25X by 2020. There are 6.2 billion client devices in the world this year, according to Gartner, and PCs represent about 1.5 billion of them and laptops just shy of 1 billion of those. By AMD’s own math, which it did in June 2020, it was able to increase energy efficiency of its mobile processors by a factor of 31.7X, which was done by pulling a number of different levers at the same time. This meant developing a much better CPU core, a system-on-chip wrapped around it, real-time power management, and silicon-level power optimizations. When you do the math, IBM reduced the average compute times for common tasks on mobile PCs by a factor of 80 percent from 2014 through 2020, which is a 5X increase in throughput performance, while at the same time decreasing power consumption for its processors by 84 percent. (This compared the mobile CPU and GPU of 2014 vintage to the Ryzen 7 4800H with an integrated “Vega” Radeon GPU.)
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Iron#Iron Will#Cisco Systems#Sun Microsystems#Hewlett Packard#Hp#X86#Epyc#Google#Tau#Amazon Web Services#Numa#E1080#Big Blue#Power10#As 400#Northstar#Power4#Intel Xeon#S Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
AMD
nextplatform.com

Pure Storage Breaks into Storage-as-Code, Data Services

The cloud era started off with the belief that, eventually, enterprises would migrate all of their workloads to the public cloud — drawn by the promises of greater flexibility and agility, cost reductions, manageable OPEX payment models, and the ability to shift responsibility for management of IT environments to the cloud providers themselves.
COMPUTERS
The Motley Fool

3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

Intuitive set the standard in the robotic-assisted surgery market. No one has caught up. Illumina’s gene sequencing instruments are the benchmark for an area of medicine that is booming. Align Technology is fending off competition with its integration of technology into the orthodontic process. There are plenty of good reasons...
MARKETS
SPY

Amazon Is Bringing Back the Home Security Drone and Introducing a Whole New Line of Household Robots

Ready or not, Amazon’s autonomous flying drone is ready for takeoff. The Ring Always Home Cam is a flying drone and security camera that can independently patrol your home while you’re away, and it’s just one of the new robots Amazon is rolling out to the world. Amazon hosted a virtual event on Tuesday, September 28 to reveal an array of new gadgets and services. For your smart home, there’s the new Echo Show 15. For parents, the ‘Hey, Disney!’ voice assistant brings the House of Mouse to your Alexa speaker. For home security, the newly updated Ring cameras can now...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy