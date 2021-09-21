Big Iron Will Always Drive Big Spending

If you don’t measure something, you can’t manage it. And if you don’t set ambitious goals, then you can’t attain them. This is why AMD in 2014 took on the task of raising the efficiency of its mobile processors with its 25X20 program, which sought to increase the power efficiency of these machines by a factor of 25X by 2020. There are 6.2 billion client devices in the world this year, according to Gartner, and PCs represent about 1.5 billion of them and laptops just shy of 1 billion of those. By AMD’s own math, which it did in June 2020, it was able to increase energy efficiency of its mobile processors by a factor of 31.7X, which was done by pulling a number of different levers at the same time. This meant developing a much better CPU core, a system-on-chip wrapped around it, real-time power management, and silicon-level power optimizations. When you do the math, IBM reduced the average compute times for common tasks on mobile PCs by a factor of 80 percent from 2014 through 2020, which is a 5X increase in throughput performance, while at the same time decreasing power consumption for its processors by 84 percent. (This compared the mobile CPU and GPU of 2014 vintage to the Ryzen 7 4800H with an integrated “Vega” Radeon GPU.)

SOFTWARE ・ 11 HOURS AGO