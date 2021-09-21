Big Iron Will Always Drive Big Spending
Starting way back in the late 1980s, when Sun Microsystems was on the rise in the datacenter and Hewlett Packard was its main rival in Unix-based systems, market forces compelled IBM to finally and forcefully field its own open systems machines to combat Sun, HP, and others behind the Unix movement. At the time IBM was the main supplier of proprietary systems — completely vertically integrated stacks, from down into the CPU all the way to the application development tools and runtimes — and the rise of Unix was having a detrimental effect on sales of these machines.www.nextplatform.com
