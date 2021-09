Abby Bradley and Coleman Cook each finished with a 40 to lead Castlewood to the Cumberland District golf championship on Tuesday at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon. Castlewood finished with a four-person 171, with the event limited to nine holes due to rain. The Blue Devils, who placed second in the VHSL Class 1 state tournament in the spring, finished well ahead of Rye Cove, which posted a 221.