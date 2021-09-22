CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

SCUCISD begins discussion on virtual learning option for K-6 students

By Jarrett Whitener
communityimpact.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a regular meeting on Sept. 21, the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District Board of Trustees discussed virtual learning opportunities in 2021-22. Senate Bill 15 passed on Sept. 9, allowing local education agencies to receive Average Daily Attendance funding for students who attend local remote learning programs during the 2021-22 school year if that remote program meets the requirements set by SB 15, according to the Texas Education Agency.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
El Paso News

Harmony Public Schools: Online learning option for El Paso K-12 students

This week, Harmony Public Schools officials announced to that it will offer full virtual learning to eligible students beginning Monday, October 4. School officials say the announcement was the result of the signing of Senate Bill 15 (SB15) last week by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, which provided funding for Texas public schools wishing to offer online learning during the 2021-22 school year.
EL PASO, TX
NJ Spotlight

Hundreds of NJ students test positive for COVID-19; schools switch to virtual learning

Mendham Township Middle School went back to in-person learning after going all-remote. Hundreds of COVID-19 cases are being reported in school districts across the state and a handful of schools switched to all-virtual learning — at least temporarily — as students were quarantined. Robbinsville High School is following a remote format this week after 22 students tested positive.
MENDHAM, NJ
CBS Miami

Broward School Officials Go Looking For Unenrolled Students

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – Thousands of Broward County students still haven’t enrolled for the 2021-22 school year. To help those children get back in the classroom, district officials went door knocking. The hundreds of Broward county school district personnel and teacher union officials went door to door looking for students who haven’t shown up to school. “Currently, we have approximately 10,000 students who have returned back to us that we were expecting or are not attending school on a regular basis,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright. The door knocks are necessary to connect with the students and their parents. School board member Debbi Hixon...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Learning#Learning Plan#Senate Bill#Scucisd#Average Daily Attendance#Sb 15#The Board Of Trustees#Board#Texas Certified Teachers#Staar Eoc Assessment
CBS Boston

‘Extremely Frustrating’: Not All School Districts Implementing COVID Test & Stay Program

MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – Students are back to in person learning, but the challenges surrounding COVID-19 are still lingering. To alleviate some of the stress at the start of the school year, the state implemented a protocol called Test and Stay which allows unvaccinated students to stay in school if they are close contacts but asymptomatic. However, the students are required to take a COVID test every day in school. But some school districts have yet to implement the program. Morgan Brinker is a mother of three kids in elementary, middle, and high school in the Hubbardston and Gardner school system....
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees: Recognitions, Temporary Parent-Led K-6 Virtual Option, COVID testing update and more

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 21, 2021) The following is a Rockwall ISD press release summarizing last night’s RISD Board of Trustees meeting. NOTE: For information on every agenda item presented, please view the Board meeting videos available at www.rockwallisd.com. Board of Trustees Recognitions. The Board of Trustees recognized outstanding students and...
ROCKWALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Distance Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Hickory Daily Record

Hickory Public Schools discuss virtual options, details of mask policy

Hickory school board members held initial discussions on firming up mask protocols and remote learning on Monday. The state is requiring North Carolina school districts to submit a detailed plan for how the schools and teachers will navigate virtual and remote learning by Oct. 1. The state defines remote learning as a short-term situation and virtual learning as a long-term option, according to Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor.
HICKORY, NC
Community Impact Houston

Tomball ISD approves limited virtual learning option for 2021-22 academic year

The Tomball ISD board of trustees approved a resolution to offer a limited remote learning option for students in kindergarten through sixth grade for the 2021-22 academic year at its meeting Sept. 21. The program is intended for those who choose remote learning or students who test positive for COVID-19 and have access to virtual learning, Superintendent Martha Salazar-Zamora said.
TOMBALL, TX
So Md News.com

Some parents frustrated with virtual options

At the start of the 2021-2022 school year, Charles County public school system announced a virtual program for grades kindergarten through 8 in response to concerns from parents about the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some parents with children dealing with illnesses have voiced concerns over the virtual learning programs. Lisa Hugh...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Community Impact Houston

Harmony Public Schools will offer virtual learning for K-12 students in Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, Cypress

Eligible students may soon be able to learn completely virtually at a statewide public charter school system. Schools under the Harmony Public Schools umbrella may offer up to 10% of its student body a full virtual learning option as a result of the signing of Senate Bill 15 on Sept. 9 by Gov. Greg Abbott, which provides funding for Texas public schools wishing to offer online learning during the 2021-22 school year, the public charter school system announced Sept. 16.
KATY, TX
ramblernewspapers.com

Virtual Learning Expansion During the Pandemic

Texas—Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill giving more students access to virtual learning. Effective immediately,…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
TEXAS STATE
myrgv.com

LETTERS: No options for students

I am dismayed by the total disregard for the safety of our students from the lack of a virtual learning option for students who want to learn from home. To place so many students in close proximity in a classroom environment, even if wearing masks, and not being vaccinated, is to set up the possibility of a virus infection explosion.
EDUCATION
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Chequemegon schools switch to virtual learning

CHEQUEMEGON, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Chequamegon middle school, high school and charter school moved to virtual learning this week. More than 100 students were out sick last Friday. Those students either tested positive for COVID or were a close contact with someone who had. After guidance from Price County health...
EDUCATION
sltablet.com

Lake County Students Receive Virtual Library Cards To Promote Learning

The Lake County Library System and Lake County Schools have partnered to offer free virtual library cards to students. Over 43,000 public school students in grades K-12 can now use their student ID number to access digital resources from the library system. These resources include:. Tutor.com: one-on-one online tutoring for...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy