SCUCISD begins discussion on virtual learning option for K-6 students
During a regular meeting on Sept. 21, the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District Board of Trustees discussed virtual learning opportunities in 2021-22. Senate Bill 15 passed on Sept. 9, allowing local education agencies to receive Average Daily Attendance funding for students who attend local remote learning programs during the 2021-22 school year if that remote program meets the requirements set by SB 15, according to the Texas Education Agency.communityimpact.com
Comments / 0