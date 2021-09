Micah Parsons is a linebacker who used to be a running back who used to be a defensive end who used to almost return punts. “The dude is a beast,” said Ezekiel Elliott after Parsons helped fuel the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 road win over the Chargers on Sunday in NFL Week 2. “He can be elite at linebacker. He can be elite at defensive end. I’m glad we got him on our team.”

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO