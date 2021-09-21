Letter: Look at downtown art, cast your vote

On Sept. 11, I volunteered to help members of the Longview Outdoor Gallery (LOG) install eight new temporary sculptures in downtown Longview. To make all this happen it took an enthusiastic team of LOG members and volunteers; employees and equipment from the city; the Lower Columbia College welding department; and of course, the local and regional artists exhibiting in this year’s cycle. I applaud the dedication and vision of the LOG members who have worked so hard to enhance the beauty of our community.