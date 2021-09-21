CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Jonathan Drouin’s Inspiring Mental Health Discussion

By Tony Ferrari
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s okay to not be okay. I know that. Jonathan Drouin knows that. Hopefully, you know that too. My name is Tony Ferrari. I am your favorite bald draft analyst and contributor to The Hockey News. I am the guy in the pink hoodie and backwards dad hat. I’m a father of two amazing boys. If you’ve gotten to know me at all personally, you know I’m always making jokes and smiling. If you take me at face value, I’m a pretty happy guy.

www.si.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Jonathan Drouin introduces a new brand of courage

It’s very easy to root for Jonathan Drouin as a person on the next chapter of his journey. [Sportsnet | The Hockey News]. Drouin has introduced a new and important brand of courage to hockey culture that needs to be embraced. [The Athletic]. This is an opportunity for the Canadiens...
NHL
markerzone.com

ANTHONY DUCLAIR SHOWS SUPPORT FOR JONATHAN DROUIN

On Monday, Jonathan Drouin broke silence on why he took a leave of absence from the Montreal Canadiens in April. He told RDS that he has been dealing with anxiety and insomnia problems that have been causing him issues for years. Drouin took to the ice for the pre-game warmup on April 23rd in Calgary when he decided he wasn't good to play and five days later the Canadiens announced he was taking a personal leave of absence.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Toews’ Health, Prospect Observations, Drouin Speaks on Mental Health, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Here we are: Tuesday. One more day between us and the Chicago Blackhawks opening training camp (and therefore opening the 2021-22 season). We await the official training camp invite roster from the club, but of course there are a few names we can all assume will be on it when it comes to some of the prospects, and then the guarantees at the NHL and AHL level. One name that will be in training camp starting on Thursday that was not part of the last training camp for the Blackhawks is Jonathan Toews.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Drouin
markerzone.com

JONATHAN DROUIN GIVES SOME INSIGHT INTO WHY HE STEPPED AWAY FROM HOCKEY TEMPORARILY IN NEW INTERVIEW

Amid rumours that the whole thing had been scrapped, both RDS and TVA in Quebec will be airing one-on-one interviews with Jonathan Drouin of the Montreal Canadiens Monday night. Drouin left the team mid-way through last season and did not return due to "personal reasons." There was a ton a of speculation as to why he made the decision, but Drouin had never spoken out on the reasons himself. In a teaser clip for the interview, which is in French, Drouin added some insight.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Laser-focused Jonathan Drouin turns heads at Canadiens' training camp

It was only the second day on the ice at training camp for the Canadiens but, man, did Jonathan Drouin ever look good Friday at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Drouin scored at least three highlight-reel...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Jonathan Drouin is Thriving in His Return to Hockey

Jonathan Drouin is an incredibly talented hockey player. But sometimes, he had a tough time showing it. As the hockey world learned earlier this month, Drouin wasn't in the right headspace for the past bit and his performance showed. After missing the second half of 2020-21 and the entirety of Montreal's shock playoff run, Drouin revealed he suffered from anxiety and insomnia last season and elected to take a break to get back into a better spot in his life.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Summer work pays off for Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin and Josh Anderson

Jonathan Drouin and Josh Anderson spent a lot of time together this summer and it showed Monday night when the Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in a pre-season game at the Bell Centre. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Mental Health Issues#The Hockey News#Rds#Tva#The Montreal Canadiens
Sports Illustrated

Yegor Chinakhov is Making the Blue Jackets Look Like Geniuses

When the Columbus Blue Jackets took Yegor Chinakhov in the first round of the 2021 NHL draft, the prospect hockey world was shocked. Many NHL scouts had never even heard of the guy. And yet, the Blue Jackets decided to take him in the first round. Chinakhov wasn't on most...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Maple Leafs' Matthews Takes Part in First Practice Since Wrist Surgery

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews worked on shooting drills and took part in practice at Ford Performance Centre, marking the first time he joined his teammates for an on-ice session since training camp opened last week. "I don't know where it's going to lead," Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said....
NHL
Sports Illustrated

What's Going to Happen to Jack Eichel and Vladimir Tarsenko Next?

For different reasons, the names of Buffalo Sabres star center Jack Eichel and St. Louis Blues elite winger Vladimir Tarasenko were front and center amid the trade rumor mill. Both Eichel and Tarasenko expressed the wish they be dealt as soon as possible, but here we are, with NHL training camps well underway, and yet each of the two remain untraded.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Alex Kerfoot a Versatile Insurance Piece for Maple Leafs Roster

Alex Kerfoot remembers seeing his phone blow up with texts when an outtake for the NHL's Expansion Draft coverage showed the forward presumably claimed by the Seattle Kraken. "It was a day of emotions and I really didn't know what to think at the time," Kerfoot recalled when he saw the clip.
NHL
chatsports.com

NHL News: Sami Niku, Jonathan Drouin, and Travis Zajac

Ken Wiebe: The Winnipeg Jets have put defenseman Sami Niku on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. Chris Johnston: Niku isn’t looking at heading over to Europe but is looking for a fresh start with an NHL team. Scott Billeck: Terminating Niku’s contract doesn’t have anything to...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy