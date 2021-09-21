Jonathan Drouin’s Inspiring Mental Health Discussion

Here we are: Tuesday. One more day between us and the Chicago Blackhawks opening training camp (and therefore opening the 2021-22 season). We await the official training camp invite roster from the club, but of course there are a few names we can all assume will be on it when it comes to some of the prospects, and then the guarantees at the NHL and AHL level. One name that will be in training camp starting on Thursday that was not part of the last training camp for the Blackhawks is Jonathan Toews.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO