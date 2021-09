Ubisoft has announced that Rocksmith+ has been delayed until 2022, although no release window has been stated... yet. The news comes via the company’s Twitter account with a notice informing us that Rocksmith+ won’t see the light of day this year, and that any hope of a 2021 release is dust in the wind. Instead, the title has been pushed back into 2022 so the team can continue making sure it’s a wicked game, and will look to incorporate the user feedback from the recent closed beta.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO