CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

New Hampshire House speaker files bill to block vaccine mandate

By Christian Wade
laconiadailysun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – New Hampshire House Speaker Sherman Packard is working on legislation that would ban state or local enforcement of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Packard, a Londonderry Republican, said his office is working on a bill that is aimed at blunting the impact of President Joe Biden's new federal vaccine requirements to "prevent federal overreach, protect our citizens and prevent worker shortages should this mandate take place."

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 4

Related
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Washington State
NBC News

Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown. "We are ready to move forward," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on ... the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chris Sununu

Comments / 0

Community Policy