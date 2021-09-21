CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Premaster Toolkit Bundle: Reference 2, DynOne & AVA LegacyQ

rekkerd.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlugin Boutique has launched the Exclusive Bundles+ series Premaster Toolkit Bundle, a collection of 3 audio tools at nearly 40% off the regular price. Introducing the Premaster Toolkit Bundle, three cutting edge tools to get your mixdowns over the line and at industry standard before sending to mastering. The Premaster Toolkit Bundle combines 3 world-class FX plugins from Mastering The Mix, Leapwing Audio and Harrison Consoles.

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

Related
rekkerd.org

Horror Box 2 virtual instrument by Electronik Sound Lab on sale at 66% OFF

ADSR Sounds has launched a promotion on the Horror Box 2 instrument plugin by Electronik Sound Lab. It includes a collection of 180 inspiring presets, created with Analog synthesizers, Virtual Synthesizers, strange processed sounds, field recordings made with contact microphones such as LOM Geofon among others. Horror Box 2 is focused on creating terrifying sound passages for Movies, Video Games or any type of horror audio visual production.
VIDEO GAMES
rekkerd.org

Panner Collection of panning plugins by Sound Particles on sale for $49 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on the Panner Collection by Sound Particles, offering nearly 30% off on the bundle of two advanced panning tools that take your panning to the next level. Energy Panner uses the intensity of a sound to control its movement. From traditional stereo to immersive,...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Riffer Creative MIDI Sequencer by Audiomodern on sale at 20% OFF

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive sale on the Riffer plugin by Audiomodern, the creative MIDI sequencer plugin for Windows and Mac. Riffer is a smart MIDI tool that generates musical Riffs & Sequences by combining Pitch, Duration, Velocity & Density. Built for your sounds, Software & Hardware. Turn them into something of your own or let it run endlessly using the inﬁnity mode.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

W.A. Production launches Titan EDM Bundle 5: Get 93% OFF on sounds, DAW templates & more

W.A. Production has released its latest value collection: Titan EDM Bundle 5. The bundle includes 5 sound packs (EDM Madness, EDM Ammo, Exclusive EDM, Twisted Electro Tools, EDM Halloween Festival), 3 DAW templates for Logic, Ableton and FL Studio (Progressive House Belly, Future EDM Sting, Future EDM Twist), and the Producing With Reference tutorial course.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toolkit#Fx#Leapwing Audio#Harrison Console#Mpc
rekkerd.org

Equator2 MPE software synthesizer by ROLI on sale at 40% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive promotion on the ROLI’s Equator2, a revolutionary MPE synthesizer that lets you create and sculpt any sound imaginable using a vast collection of contemporary synthesis techniques, effects and modulators. Explore an extensive, diverse library of presets, as well as carefully recorded multi-samples. Push the...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Audiomodern launches Gatelab free creative gate sequencer

Following the Filterstep motion filter from last year, Audiomodern has returned with a new free creative audio plugin. Gatelab is a creative gate sequencer designed to offer to fastest way to create, edit, and animate your own gate sequencer patterns and bring inspiring movement to your sounds, from pulsing sequences to complex rhythmic chaos.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Kilohearts Multipass multiband modular Snapin host on sale for $29 USD

Kilohearts has announced a promotion on Multipass, offering a 70% discount on the multiband modular Snapin host for the next few days. Multipass allows you to split the input sound into up to 5 easily tweakable frequency bands and apply an unlimited number of effects to each band, and modulate parameters bring movement and create unique sounds.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Audiority Omnisphere Cinematic Bundle on sale at 50% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on the Omnisphere Cinematic Bundle by Audiority, offering 50% off on the collection of 4 sound libraries for the Omnisphere 2 virtual instrument by Spectrasonics. 400 new Omnisphere Presets for Dark Ambient, Film, Soundtrack and Underscore Music. This bundle includes all of the Audiority...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
rekkerd.org

Ugritone launches Arena Rock Drums ’80s Hair Metal drum instrument

Ugritone has announced the release of its new virtual drum instrument Arena Rock Drums, bringing the ’80s Arena Rock/Hair Metal drum sound at the tip of your fingers. Arena Rock Drums is a Drum Sample Library designed to cater the Drum tone of 80’s Arena Rock, Hair Metal & AOR and can be tweaked to tackle the Modern Synthwave/Synth Pop sound.
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Plugin Alliance Mega Sale: Get 135+ plugins starting from $5 USD

Plugin Alliance has launched its biggest sale of the year. During the annual Mega Sale you can get discounts of to 90% off on over 135 plugins. Plugin Alliance is a new “Über-standard”, supporting all major plugin formats and uniting some of the best-known international audio companies under one, virtual roof. Plugin Alliance empowers world-renowned analog hardware companies with a digital strategy and provides software developers with services that allow them to develop products with increasing quality and quantity.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Solid State Logic introduces SSL Fusion Vintage Drive and Stereo Image plugins

Solid State Logic has announced its new premium plugin offering, a dual release featuring the SSL Fusion Vintage Drive and the SSL Fusion Stereo Image. Both plugins, available independently or as part of SSL’s complete subscription pack, are meticulously modeled on the highly successful Fusion analog hardware processor. They will be joined in the coming months by additional Fusion processing favorites: Violet EQ, HF Compressor and Transformer.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Orcale algorithmic reverb plugin by SoundSpot on sale at 92% OFF

Plugin Boutique is offering a discount of over 90% off on Oracle by SoundSpot, an algorithmic reverb effect plugin for Windows and Mac. The reverb features stereo imaging, a filter section, saturation, LFO modulation, a flanger and compressor. As modern music can be a highly complex affair, with the layering...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Blacksun dual-channel amp plugin by Audio Assault FREE for a limited time

Audio Assault has launched a promotion on the Blacksun versatile amplifier effect plugin for Windows, Mac and Linux. The 2-channel amp features a “mode” control that lets you change the flavor of the amp. It also includes 3 stomp box effects which are placed before the amp, a noise gate, booster, and screamer drive pedal.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Psytrance Plugins releases Arpanjo synth plugin for Windows and Mac

Psytrance Plugins has released a virtual synthesizer instrument designed for acid sequences and lead sounds. The semi-modular Arpanjo synthesizer features 3 mini FM synths with an arpeggiator and a trance gate. You can connect patch cables to the phaser, reverb, or directly to the output. Each mini synth also has...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Loopmasters launches Earthtone: Everything Bundle + 50% OFF packs

Loopmasters has released the Earthtone: Everything Bundle, a collection of 22 sample libraries at 80% off the regular price. Earthtone proudly presents “Everything Bundle” featuring +12GB of professionally played and recorded melodies ready to drop in your production and take your experience to a new dimension!. All these instruments can...
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Black Octopus Sound Octosale Bundle: Get 97% OFF on 8 sample packs

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a promotion on the Black Octopus Sound Octosale Bundle, offering a huge discount on a collection of 8 packs for the next two weeks only. This bundle contains 8 packs for only $8 for a very limited amount of time. There is a little something in this bundle for everybody – vocals, drum loops & one shots, piano, FX, music loops & stabs, Serum presets, Didgeridoo & bass.
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Sinevibes releases Rerun v2 self-randomizing repeater effect plugin for Mac

Sinevibes has released the second generation of its self-randomizing repeater effect plugin for Mac. Rerun v2 comes with an all-new user interface, an upgraded DSP engine with multiple added features, and is now available in AU, VST3 and AAX plugin formats. Rerun is a self-randomizing repeater effect plugin for Mac....
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

BLEASS Flanger and Phaser plugins available at 25% intro discount

BLEASS has released two new audio effects in the modulation series of desktop plugins. BLEASS Flanger is a comprehensive flanging effect with a wide range of sonic possibilities. It features 2 LFOS, 3 stages of modulation, and beat synchronization. The rich sounding flanging effect offers a wide range of synchronized modulations which colors the sound in a novel and unique way thanks to its complex algorithmic combinations.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Full Bucket Music launches FB-7999 free software synthesizer (VST/AU)

Full Bucket Music has announced the release of its new software instrument FB-7999, a synthesizer that simulates the KORG DW-6000 and DW-8000 synths from the 1980s. The emulation was much requested by users of Full Bucket Music plugins. As stated above, many folks asked me to build a DW-8000 simulation...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Arturia launches MiniFuse range of USB audio interfaces

Arturia has announced its MiniFuse range of compact and affordable recording interfaces for music makers and sound explorers. Following on from Arturia’s innovative AudioFuse line-up, the MiniFuse range delivers class-leading audio specs, smart functionality, and an unmatched software pack that allows users to get creative right out of the box.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy