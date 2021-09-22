Manoah helps Blue Jays top Rays 4-2, maintain wild-card spot

The 21st of September had the potential to be a night to remember for this Tampa Bay Rays team. Coming into the night with a magic number of two for the postseason it was possible there could have been a postseason celebration if a few scenarios played out. All of them required the Rays to win, which they fell short in a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays putting the celebration on hold for now.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO