Where will the dust settle on Wednesday? [Video]

As usual, we find that transitory inflation is not so transitory. Michael Pento comes on the podcast today to talk about some of the causes and effects surrounding inflation in the current economy. Pento says this is perhaps the worst inflation the country has ever seen, and the coming years don’t look too hot in terms of getting out of this economic circumstance. Tune in to hear us break down some of these financial issues, how they relate to what we have seen historically, and what to expect in the future.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO