Markets

Where will the dust settle on Wednesday? [Video]

FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

James Bond vs bond yields – Who wins? [Video]

- Bond yields rise and how this impacts on tech and other growth stocks (2:00). - US Oil inventories show a surprise build pushing prices lower (09:25). - Evergrand raise capital with asset p[rice fire sale (12:00). - Tesla self drive software subscription revenue model (16:54). - Fed members resign...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Where do silver prices go from here? [Video]

Silver prices shifted into correction mode after data showed U.S retail sales unexpectedly increased in August, easing some concerns about a sharp slowdown in economic growth. On Thursday, the Commerce Department reported a surprising 0.7% growth in retail sales in August versus expectations of a decline, signalling strong consumer sentiment despite rising delta variant coronavirus cases. With the Philadelphia Federal Reserve also reporting strong manufacturing activity and optimism among firms surveyed about the coming six months – traders believes the Federal Reserve could increase interest rates sooner than expected.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview [Video]

The analysis has been done with the indicators and template from the SWAT method simple wave analysis and trading. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up to our newsletter. Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell...
CURRENCIES
#Investment Decisions#Stocks
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Will it rebound from yesterday’s heavy fall?

Yesterday, the GBPUSD pair fell throughout the European and US trading sessions, falling more than 160 pips from the 1.3696 opening price to close at 1.3529, marking a new low of the last 12 months. After bond yields continued to rise from the week before, the 10-yr hit a multi-month high of 1.55% (now 1.52%), causing the stock market to collapse, with the USA100 the worst performer losing -2.83% for its worst day since March 2020. The US Dollar was at its highest in 10 months, with the USDIndex hitting a new high of 93.80.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

China Evergrande downgraded to C from CC– Fitch Ratings

In another blow to the investors’ sentiment, the US-based Fitch Ratings downgraded the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of China Evergrande Group and its subsidiaries, Hengda Real Estate Group Co., Ltd and Tianji Holding Limited to C from CC. “The downgrades reflect that Evergrande is likely to have missed...
MARKETS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these two themes are determining how stocks trade right now

Investors need to closely follow supply chain disruptions and the bond market, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. "You need to know about these two themes every minute of every day if you're going to pick stocks because that's what's driving the averages," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 29 Sep 2021 00:48GMT. Resumption of MT downtrend. 1.3659 - Last Fri's n Mon's low (now res). 1.3594 - Tue's hourly sup (now res). 1.3573 - Jul 20 low (now res). 1.3500 - Psychological sup. 1.3451 - Jan 11 low. GBP/USD - 1.3542.. Despite staging a rebound...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Patterns: BTC/USD, ETH/USD

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency edged lower by 21.91% against the US Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap failed to break the $50K mark last week. Currently, the BTC/USD cryptocurrency pair is trading near the 40,000 support level. If the exchange rate breaks the $40,000...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin consolidates above $40k support, resistance at $45k

Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting to break above a series of lower price highs over the past few days, although upside appears to be limited toward the $45,000 resistance level. Buyers continue to defend support at $40,000, suggesting pullbacks are limited over the short-term. BTC was trading around $42,000 at press...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials attempt to bounce back after Tuesday's yield-driven selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks were trading higher early Wednesday, following the worst selloff for the S&P 500 in roughly four months, as surging bond yields spooked investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.3% higher at 34,398, the S&P 500 index was gaining 0.4%, following its worst daily percentage decline since May 12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.6% higher near the start of Wednesday's action, at 14,827. Yields began their ascent last week, following a Federal Reserve meeting that indicated the central bank was ready to begin backing away from its accommodative policy put in place to help the economy cope with the pandemic. On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield was edging back at around 1.52%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will Robinhood Slash Coinbase's Earnings?

Robinhood's feeless trading experience forced many of its competitors to say goodbye to one of their primary revenue sources. But will it also force the hand of cryptocurrency brokerages?. What Happened: According to a Friday Fortune report, when Robinhood launched its feeless stock trading experience in 2014, five years later...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Fourteenth percent inflation! [Video]

As usual, we find that transitory inflation is not so transitory. Michael Pento comes on the podcast today to talk about some of the causes and effects surrounding inflation in the current economy. Pento says this is perhaps the worst inflation the country has ever seen, and the coming years don’t look too hot in terms of getting out of this economic circumstance. Tune in to hear us break down some of these financial issues, how they relate to what we have seen historically, and what to expect in the future.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: More pain for bulls below 0.7230

AUD/USD consolidates gains tracing the previous session’s fallout. Downside risk imminent below 0.7230, multiple support occurrence spot. MACD throws caution for aggressive traders. AUD/USD attempts to gather some momentum on Wednesday in the Asian session. The pair fell from the high of 0.7312, composed of more than 80-pips movement in...
MARKETS

