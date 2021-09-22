CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler is tracking our upcoming Tuesday night/Wednesday morning surface cold front! Details here!. Tyler is tracking your work week forecast! Details here!

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Skies Following Overnight Storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — By the time you read this, the severe weather chance for the day would have wrapped up. While large hail was a concern in the overnight hours, we saw mostly downpours and lightning over the course of the morning. The rain was due to a cold front that will move through this afternoon. We will continue with a rain chance until the cold front slides through during the early afternoon hours. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By 5:00 p.m., we should begin seeing sunny skies again. The cold front will bring cooler weather our way with highs on Wednesday hitting 71 degrees. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Thursday’s high temperature will be in the upper 60’s. I have also added in a low rain chance with light drizzle being possible as cooler air rolls in from the north. Skies should be cloudy. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Friday is looking dry with highs back to the 70’s. Highs will be near 80 on Saturday! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wgno.com

Scattered showers and storms back in the forecast

Rain chances are back around the area on Tuesday as showers and storms pop up by early to mid afternoon. These will still be fairly hit or miss so it’s not going to rain everywhere, nor will it rain all day. However look for a few downpours and lightning possible in the stronger cells.
WDAM-TV

Foggy weather possible overnight

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Tuesday, everyone. Another round of fog is possible later tonight and into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected again for Wednesday with a 60 percent chance for showers and T-storms with highs...
fox44news.com

Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Wednesday will feature cooler conditions, with highs mainly in the 80s. Rain/storm chances will likely diminish through the day in the wake of morning storms. Depending on how quickly storms exit the region during the morning hours will determine the coverage in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out.
