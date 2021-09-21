With a New Name, COCC’s Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series Announces Fall Lineup
Central Oregon Community College's (COCC) long-established educational series of lectures and presentations for the community, the Nancy R. Chandler Visiting Scholar Program, has formally changed its name to the Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series. This fall, the popular COCC Foundation program will host three events: a presentation on the latest science in the fresh vs. frozen food debate (October 11), a talk on climate resilience in Central Oregon (November 2) and an in-depth look at the migrant situation on the U.S.'s southern border (November 15). For information and registration details, visit cocc.edu/foundation/cls.
