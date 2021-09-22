CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Boys Soccer: Boardman snaps Howland's 27-game winning streak

By Josh Fitch
WFMJ.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boardman boys soccer team did something on Tuesday that no team had been able to do since 2018; defeat the Howland Tigers in a regular season game. The Spartans put an end to the incredible streak with a 4-2 road victory. Prior to Tuesday's loss, Howland had went 42 regular season games with out a loss. The Spartans also snapped Howland's 27-game winning streak overall, which included regular season and playoffs. The defending DIV. II State Champion Tigers fall to a record of 7-1-0 on the season.

www.wfmj.com

