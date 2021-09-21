VIDEO: Instant reaction after practice leading up to CCSU game

Juwan: We knew how elite this offensive unit could be heading into this game, but what we were unsure of is if the four turnovers this defense forced in week one was an arbitration. It wasn’t. And for the first time in a long time, we are seeing a defense with instinctive ball hawks. Trevon Diggs has yet to show signs of a sophomore slump, Micah Parsons continues to prove why he was the right draft choice and the versatility of these safeties are on display play after play. Also, all credit to Kellen Moore for brilliant playcalling for the majority of the game. We’re seeing this offense isn’t reliant only on talent, but will take advantage of the talent they have available.

