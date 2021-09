FARGO — Ricki George and Paige McAllister both had 12 kills to lead Shanley to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-21 win on Tuesday. Teammate Shayna Roach was close behind with 10 kills and she also served six aces. McAllister served five aces and had a block and George had four aces. Shanley’s Olivia Vetter had 41 set assists and a block, Hannah Hoedl tallied 14 digs and Clara Robin had six kills, three aces and 10 digs.