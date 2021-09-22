CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Mandala Picks Up Thriller “Alone”

Cover picture for the articleThe genre specialized company Black Mandala presents the posters and trailer for its new thriller film, Alone (Sola), directed by José María Cicala. A super production by this filmmaker, who also directed Shadow of the Cat (Danny Trejo), a thriller that had its World Premiere at the last edition of London FrightFest.

