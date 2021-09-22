Black Mandala Picks Up Thriller “Alone”

Halloween season is the official home of horror anthologies, so the film festival roll-out of Mass Grave Pictures’ DARK TALES FROM CHANNEL X is rather timely. In collaboration with Reel Prophecy Pictures and Open Iris Entertainment, the long-awaited motion picture is seeing a handful of screenings in the coming weeks; including the Imagine This Women’s International Film Festival (which begins tomorrow!), Macabre Faire Film Festival on October 2nd, Tiny Terror Convention on October 2nd and New Jersey’s Highlands Horror Film Festival on October 9th. If you happen to be attending any of these events, here’s why you should pop in for a screening of DARK TALES FROM CHANNEL X. This anthology flick harkens back to a better time in horror with suspense, practical effects, a spooky, smoky atmosphere, and originality and ingenuity. It was made for those who grew up watching titles like CREEPSHOW and THE TWILIGHT ZONE. It’s the perfect way to get your Halloween season started on the right foot!

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO