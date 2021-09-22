WVU Men’s Soccer Maintains Undefeated Season, Beats Dayton 3-0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During a torrential downpour in Morgantown, the No. 4 WVU Men’s Soccer team moved to 5-0-2. The Mountaineers began the game without junior midfielder Luke McCormick, due to a red card sustained at the end of last week’s Marshall draw. Head coach Dan Stratford’s team was also down senior forward Ike Swiger. Missing two normal starters on this team immediately allowed the Dayton Flyers (3-2-2) the advantage. The team drove down the field early, putting pressure on Stratford’s team 28 seconds in. The resulting corner kick went high, and the game was off.