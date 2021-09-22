CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Mourners And Supporters Line Streets As Remains Of Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola Taken From Airport To Funeral Home

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, was among the dozens killed in an Aug. 26 bombing at an airport in Kabul in Afghanistan. Two other Marines from Southern California – Lance Cpl. Kareem Grant Nikoui of Norco and Corporal Hunter Lopez of Indio – were also killed in the attack.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

CBS LA

Funeral Service Held In Covina Hills For Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Among The 13 Killed In Aug. 26 Bombing Attack In Kabul

The military flyover Sunday Dylan Merola’s funeral honored his legacy of service and sacrifice as a Lance Cpl. in the United States Marine Corp. (credit: CBS) COVINA HILLS (CBSLA) — A funeral was held Sunday for Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola at Forest Lawn Covina Hills complete with a military flyover. On Tuesday, Merola’s remains were carried in a procession from Ontario International Airport through the streets of his hometown of Rancho Cucamonga. Thousands of people lined the streets, waving flags, in a show of support for Merola’s family. The Marine was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. People who attended Sunday’s service said that everyone could learn from Merloa’s legacy of service. “Being a former Marine, you know, Corporal,  it’s just my honor to be here,” said John Pycior, a retired U.S. Marine. “I don’t know what more to say, you know, with the family definitely because I know they’re going through hardships.” “I appreciate everything that the service…that he did, that many of the service people do for us. It shows responsibility, community, you know, that togetherness that I think our country needs,” Ana Ramirez said. Two other Southland Marines also died in the attack.
MILITARY
fox10phoenix.com

Funeral services planned for fallen Marine Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - US Marine Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, who was killed in the line of duty in Kabul, Afghanistan will be laid to rest in a special ceremony in Riverside. Memorial services are scheduled throughout the weekend and the community is welcomed to attend. On Friday, a procession will...
RIVERSIDE, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Funeral service honors SoCal Marine killed in Kabul airport attack

Family, friends and members of the public gathered at a church in Riverside Saturday morning to say farewell to a local hero who was killed in a bombing during the evacuation at Afghanistan’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul last month. They came to give Marine Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Thousands Crowded Streets, Overpasses As Procession Carried Remains Of Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola To Final Resting Place

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola returned home to Southern California for the last time Tuesday. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, was among the dozens killed in an Aug. 26 bombing at an airport in Kabul in Afghanistan. Two other Marines from Southern California – Lance Cpl. Kareem Grant Nikoui of Norco and Corporal Hunter Lopez of Indio – were also killed in the attack. The Marine’s body was carried in a procession from Ontario International Airport at around 5:45 p.m., past Los Osos High School where he graduated to Forest Lawn Covina Hills. Thousands of people crowded the...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
journalistpr.com

Kabul Airport Blast Marine Casualty Honored In A Memorial At Home

A US Marine who died from the Kabul airport in the suicide bombings during the tumultous US’ withdrawal from Afghanistan was honored in a memorial held back home on Saturday. Lance Corporal Kareem Grant Nikoui was one of the 13 American service members killed by the Kabul blast. His coffin...
MILITARY
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Release Video Of ‘Person Of Interest’ In Hall Street Murder Of Justin Thompson

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have released video of a person of interest in a shooting at an apartment complex on September 20. They’re hoping someone will recognize the individual and help them identify and locate the person. It was just before 3:00 a.m. when police were called to the Flamingo Apartments, in the 3900 block of North Hall Street. When officers arrived they found Justin Wayne Thompson lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded but pronounced the 30-year-old dead at the scene. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the person of interest seen in the video. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or by sending an email to scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 170550-2021. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
cbslocal.com

Neighbor Describes Elverta Family Shaken By Shocking Attack

ELVERTA (CBS13) – A teen confessed to seriously hurting his own mother and younger brother in a chilling 9-1-1- call. That call led authorities to an Elverta home where the mom and 10-year-old boy were brutally attacked. Family members aren’t talking at this point and aren’t ready to share a...
ELVERTA, CA

