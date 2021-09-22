Mourners And Supporters Line Streets As Remains Of Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola Taken From Airport To Funeral Home

The military flyover Sunday Dylan Merola’s funeral honored his legacy of service and sacrifice as a Lance Cpl. in the United States Marine Corp. (credit: CBS) COVINA HILLS (CBSLA) — A funeral was held Sunday for Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola at Forest Lawn Covina Hills complete with a military flyover. On Tuesday, Merola’s remains were carried in a procession from Ontario International Airport through the streets of his hometown of Rancho Cucamonga. Thousands of people lined the streets, waving flags, in a show of support for Merola’s family. The Marine was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. People who attended Sunday’s service said that everyone could learn from Merloa’s legacy of service. “Being a former Marine, you know, Corporal, it’s just my honor to be here,” said John Pycior, a retired U.S. Marine. “I don’t know what more to say, you know, with the family definitely because I know they’re going through hardships.” “I appreciate everything that the service…that he did, that many of the service people do for us. It shows responsibility, community, you know, that togetherness that I think our country needs,” Ana Ramirez said. Two other Southland Marines also died in the attack.

