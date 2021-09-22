CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dart out, Slovis returns as USC's QB scramble continues

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — The quarterback competition at Southern California might be over before it even started. Jaxson Dart did not practice Tuesday after the freshman sustained a knee injury in the Trojans’ 45-14 win at Washington State. Three-year starter Kedon Slovis took first-team reps after being knocked out of the game because of a neck injury. Interim coach Donte Williams would not discuss the status of Dart, who came off the bench to throw for 391 yards and four touchdowns.

