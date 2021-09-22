Seven female Afghan taekwondo athletes resettle in Australia

Just three weeks after the United States’ much criticized departure from Afghanistan, the Taliban-appointed interim government appears to be reinstituting its version of Sharia law. Already, the rights that women gained over the last 20 years are being rolled back as the Taliban begins to severely restrict the role of women in government, work and education. We’ll start this hour talking with The Washington Post correspondent SUDARSAN RAGHAVEN, who is in Kabul, about what he’s seeing in the country and how Afghans are coping with the new Taliban rule. Then, we’ll look at the challenges facing those who escaped the precarious situation in Afghanistan for safety in the US. NURA AHMAD SEDIQE, a public policy fellow at Princeton University, CATHRYN MILLER-WILSON, executive director of HIAS Pennsylvania, and MOHAMMAD SADIQ SADEED, HIAS office manager, join us to discuss the work they are doing to resettle the evacuees.

