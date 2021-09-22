CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven female Afghan taekwondo athletes resettle in Australia

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A sports association official says seven female taekwondo athletes who fled Taliban-controlled Afghanistan have resettled in Melbourne. Australian Taekwondo’s chief executive Heather Garriock said the women are completing quarantine this week. Garriock said former Australia national soccer team captain and humanitarian advocate Craig Foster worked with the Australian government, Australian Taekwondo and Oceania Taekwondo on a high-risk evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban re-took control of the country. Taliban officials have since been quoted as saying that women will not be allowed to compete in sport.

