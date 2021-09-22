Orioles' Conner Greene: Pitches scoreless inning
Greene pitched a scoreless first inning, giving up one hit while striking out two in the loss to the Phillies on Monday. The 26-year-old served as the opener in the contest and only gave up a leadoff single to Odubel Herrera in the inning. He recovered well after giving up three runs while recording only one out against the Red Sox in his last outing. Since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 25, he has put together a 3.45 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 15.2 innings.www.cbssports.com
