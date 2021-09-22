CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles' Conner Greene: Pitches scoreless inning

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Greene pitched a scoreless first inning, giving up one hit while striking out two in the loss to the Phillies on Monday. The 26-year-old served as the opener in the contest and only gave up a leadoff single to Odubel Herrera in the inning. He recovered well after giving up three runs while recording only one out against the Red Sox in his last outing. Since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 25, he has put together a 3.45 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 15.2 innings.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Cruces Sun-News

Umpire tosses Orioles' grounds crew from field in 9th inning vs. Yankees

With the Baltimore Orioles two outs away from defeating the New York Yankees on Wednesday, a light rain fell at Camden Yards. The Orioles grounds crew members assumed their positions behind the tarp in foul territory along the first base line. Brett Gardner faced a 1-2 count with two runners in scoring position when umpire Tim Timmons, the third base umpire, called time and demanded the grounds crew leave the field.
MLB
pressboxonline.com

Former Orioles LHP Scott McGregor On State Of Pitching In Today’s Game

Stan “The Fan” Charles and Ross Grimsley talk with former Orioles lefty Scott McGregor about the current state of pitching in the big leagues after last year’s shortened season. Presented by C3 American Exteriors. • Talking Baseball With Johnny Bench. • Talking Baseball With Shane Turner. • Catching Up With...
MLB
Birmingham Star

Yankees aim to tee off on Orioles' pitching again

On Monday, outfielder Aaron Judge described the streakiness and array of close games the New York Yankees are involved in as being a "roller coaster." A day later, the Yankees enjoyed a relatively smooth ride by combining power and effective pitching. They will seek their third straight win Wednesday night when they visit the Baltimore Orioles for the second game of a three-game series.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conner Greene
Newsday

Yankees may regret the one pitch that got away in brutal loss to Orioles

Imagine the Yankees missing the playoffs by one pitch. Sounds crazy to say here in mid-September, with 2 1/2 weeks to go, and plenty of baseball still to play. But when the dust clears on Oct. 3, if the Yankees are somehow edged out at the wire by the Blue Jays and Red Sox for a wild-card spot, you can bet plenty of people will be thinking back to this swampy Thursday night at Everglades North by Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.
MLB
bardown.com

Orioles grounds crew gets ejected in the ninth inning

Baseball is such a unique game because just when you think you’ve seen it all, some pretty bizarre moments unfold just to prove you wrong. Well, that’s exactly what happened last night at Camden Yards. With the New York Yankees in town to take on the Orioles for the second...
Newsday

Yankees suffer brutal loss to Orioles in 10 innings

BALTIMORE — The Yankees flirted with disaster Wednesday night against the Orioles, only to be bailed out by Brett Gardner’s clutch two-out, two-run single in the ninth. They were not as fortunate Thursday, taking a brutal 3-2 loss to the Orioles in 10 innings on a rainy night at Camden Yards.
MLB
FanSided

Can Baltimore Orioles Pitching Staff Quiet an MVP Favorite?

Do the Baltimore Orioles have what it takes to slow down an MVP favorite?. Following three straight losses to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park over the weekend, the Baltimore Orioles travel out of the New England area and into Philadelphia to take on the Phillies in a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park to begin the week. The Orioles have lined up their ace, John Means, to take hold of the starting pitching duties to open the series Monday night.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Phillies#Triple A#Striking Out#The Red Sox#Triple A Norfolk#Era
Sun-Journal

MLB roundup: Orioles rally, stun Yankees in 10 innings

BALTIMORE — Yankees reliever Clay Holmes threw a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning that let the tying run score, then Austin Hays chopped an RBI single in the 10th that lifted the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 win Thursday night, dropping New York back in the AL wild-card race.
MLB
Times Herald-Record

Damaging loss for Yankees, who blow ninth-inning lead and fall to Orioles, 3-2

BALTIMORE – In a forgettable year, the Baltimore Orioles are destined to lose well over 100 games. And if they’re remembered for anything, it will be how they bloodied the Yankees and damaged their chances - perhaps fatally - at a postseason berth. Down to their last strike at Camden...
MLB
Camden Chat

Orioles get overtaken by the Red Sox after the fifth inning, lose 9-3

We’ve all seen this movie before. The Orioles hang with their opponent for four or five innings before things fall apart in the second half of a game. Today was one of those days. The top of the O’s lineup wasted no time this afternoon against Nick Pivetta and the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
masnsports.com

Mountcastle surpasses Ripken in Orioles’ 3-2, 10-inning win (updated)

Individual achievements remain in play for the Orioles as the final weeks expire on their season. During those times when trying to be spoilers doesn’t bring full satisfaction. Ryan Mountcastle led off the bottom of the sixth inning today by depositing Jordan Montgomery’s sinker into the Orioles bullpen, his 29th...
MLB
chatsports.com

Orioles blow extra innings lead, lose 3-2 to Phillies

Tonight’s game between the Orioles and Phillies lasted 3 hours and 40 minutes, and through the first nine innings the teams were deadlocked at 1-1. That is a whole lot of baseball game with very little payoff. It took until the 10th inning to really see some action, but if...
MLB
Yardbarker

Orioles beat Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings, avoiding 100th loss; Mountcastle sets rookie home run record

The Orioles were poised to lose their 100th game. Two wild pitches in the bottom of the ninth sent the game into extra innings, and in the ninth, a beautiful bunt by Richie Martin allowed Austin Hays’ bases-loaded single, and the Orioles had an unlikely 3-2 win over the New York Yankees before 20,164 rain-soaked fans, many of whom were present for the postgame concert featuring the Avett Brothers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' John Means: Tosses 6.2 scoreless frames

Means (6-7) allowed four hits and a walk over 6.2 shutout innings Monday, striking out six and earning a win over Philadelphia. Means was spotted a 2-0 lead before he took the mound in the first inning and used it to his advantage. He didn't allow a runner into scoring position until the seventh and never gave up an extra-base hit. It was his fifth straight start allowing two or fewer runs and his first scoreless appearance since May 11. The 28-year-old is now sporting a 3.25 ERA with a 124:26 K:BB through 138.2 frames. Means is lined up to face Texas at home this weekend.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Conner Greene: Takes loss Wednesday

Greene (1-2) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus Philadelphia. The right-hander has now allowed five runs in two innings across his last three games, taking two losses and a blown save in that span. Greene has a 5.73 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB through 22 innings this year. With one hold and three blown saves on his line, he's likely going to remain in a low-leverage role.
MLB
houstonmirror.com

Three-run inning just enough as Orioles top Rangers

Kelvin Gutierrez capped a three-run seventh inning with a two-run home run and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 3-2 Saturday night. The seventh-inning rally broke up a scoreless game and gave the Orioles (50-105) a 2-1 lead in the four-game series. Jose Trevino and Nathaniel Lowe had...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy