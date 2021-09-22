Orioles' Conner Greene: Pitches scoreless inning

Means (6-7) allowed four hits and a walk over 6.2 shutout innings Monday, striking out six and earning a win over Philadelphia. Means was spotted a 2-0 lead before he took the mound in the first inning and used it to his advantage. He didn't allow a runner into scoring position until the seventh and never gave up an extra-base hit. It was his fifth straight start allowing two or fewer runs and his first scoreless appearance since May 11. The 28-year-old is now sporting a 3.25 ERA with a 124:26 K:BB through 138.2 frames. Means is lined up to face Texas at home this weekend.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO