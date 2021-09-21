CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Consider This from NPR

NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration had hoped that this would be the week when people 16 and up would be able to start getting COVID-19 vaccine boosters, but that's not what happened. ANTHONY FAUCI: The advisory committee felt that at this particular time, there wasn't enough data to allow the booster recommendation for everyone.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

CHRISTINA: Hi. This is Christina (ph) from Austin, Texas. And right now I'm just sitting on my couch with my dog, George (ph). George is very tired. But it's because he and I passed our therapy team test. He's now officially a therapy animal. This podcast was recorded at... ASMA...
MUSIC
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Ari Shapiro
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would be eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Attention this week is on Pfizer's vaccine booster, as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weigh who would qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But what if you received the Moderna vaccine? The drug maker said the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane for those who were the first to become fully vaccinated and a booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

I got the Moderna vaccine. Can I get a Pfizer booster?

Efforts to give a Covid-19 booster shot to certain adults in the United States have officially begun, following a week of intense deliberation from government advisory committees. Early Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a booster dose for older adults, as well...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#On Children#Cdc#Americans#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson#J J#Covid#Wbur#Here Now
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

Retired seniors in US aren’t covered by Biden’s vaccine plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan will mandate vaccines for 100 million working Americans, but one group was conspicuously absent from this week’s announcement: senior citizens. They’re also the most likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus — by a wide margin. Retired seniors have been...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
The 74

Pfizer Sends Vaccine Data for Kids Ages 5-11 to FDA

Updated, Sept. 29 Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for 5- to 11-year olds, the pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday. The development represents another key step toward shots for young children, but Pfizer has yet to formally submit a request to the FDA […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Racial gap eliminated in US Covid vaccinations: survey

The racial gap in the United States' Covid vaccination campaign has been eliminated while the partisan divide continues to loom large, according to a highly-cited survey published Tuesday. The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) Covid Vaccine Monitor, which conducted a nationally representative phone poll of 1,500 people, found that "similar shares of adults now report being vaccinated across racial and ethnic groups." More than seven in ten (72 percent) of adults reported receiving one or more doses to KFF researchers who called them September 13-22, roughly tracking with official figures provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for that time. This included 71 percent of white adults, 70 percent of Black adults, and 73 percent of Hispanic adults.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Study To Test Effectiveness Of Oral Drug Against COVID-19 In Those Exposed To The Virus

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) says it has begun late-stage testing for an oral drug that can be taken by persons who are exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. What Happened: The New York-based drugmaker said Monday it has commenced a new large study that will evaluate a novel protease inhibitor “PF-07321332” for effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Boston

Wait Time Between Flu Shot And Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Cindy wants to know, “What is the wait time between the flu shot and a booster?” The CDC says you no longer need to wait any time between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines, including the flu shot. You can get them on the same day. JoAnn writes, “I understand people with underlying conditions can receive a Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy