Dillon, CO

Dillon shoots down emergency short-term rental moratorium

By Sawyer D'Argonne
Summit Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dillon Town Council unanimously voted against placing a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental licenses in town during its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 21. The town had an emergency ordinance on the agenda, which would have established a moratorium on new short-term rental licenses in town between Sept. 29 and April 30, 2022. The topic was broached in part due to recent legislation passed by Summit County and the town of Breckenridge.

#Short Term Rental#Workforce Housing#Moratorium#The Dillon Town Council

