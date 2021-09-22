CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Frank Pratt, veteran Pinal County Republican lawmaker, dies at 79

By Jeremy Duda
azmirror.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Pratt, one of the most senior members of the state legislature, passed away after a long illness, House Speaker Rusty Bowers announced on Tuesday. Pratt, 79, is survived by his wife, Janice, his son, Bryan, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was first elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2008. He served six years in the House and six more years in the Senate before being elected again to his old House seat in 2020.

