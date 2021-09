High performance computing and data analytics are at the heart of the emerging data economy. Research institutes and large companies are unlocking this potential through existing extensive R&D and innovation programs leveraging HPC and data analytics. Start-ups and SMEs can also hugely benefit from these technologies and Luxembourg’s newly inaugurated national HPC center offers access to both the digital infrastructure and to processes tailored to stimulate innovation. The national HPC center in Luxembourg tailors its “use & support” model to the individual needs of companies of all sizes and develops its HPC ecosystem by participating to local start-up acceleration programs like Fit 4 Start.

