TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office advising people for the time being to use caution when recreating near Shoshone Falls Dam. The sheriff’s department recently posted on their Facebook page that the water levels near Shoshone Falls public boat ramp are extremely low, and the potential for accidents, like hitting submerged rocks, are high. At this point in time, they are encouraging residents and visitors to avoid the area and go to other places in Twin Falls County if they are looking to jet ski or wake surf.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO