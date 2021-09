Guest room technology used to include the phone, the remote and the television. If you were lucky, you would get a cool bedside alarm clock that would work with your iPod. Today, guest room technology has come a long way. Hotel guests are using more bandwidth during their stay and now streaming services are top of mind. Watch 3 guest room tech leaders discuss streaming tech, casting solutions as well as how Wi-Fi will become even more important. The panelists for this session are: Tammy Estes, Chief Product Officer from Nomadix, Inc., Trevor Dowswell, Chief Technology Officer of Hotel Internet Services and David Heckaman, Vice President of Product Strategy at Cloud5 Communications.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO