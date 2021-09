(KNSI) — The Sartell City Council says it has approved a flat property tax rate for 2022. The city says if a property’s market value has increased, property owners will see an increase in their city tax portion of their taxes, but the city does not control the market value of a property. That is done at the county level by local assessors. The county sends out valuation notices in the spring for the following year, and officials say if you have a question about valuation should go to the county assessor.

SARTELL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO