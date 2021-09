GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A stretch of eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed overnight twice this week. Crews will begin work from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday into Thursday and again from Friday into Saturday. (credit: CBS) Westbound lanes will not be impacted. The closure is essential so that crews can rebuild the eastbound retaining wall that supports the eastbound lanes. During the closure crews will be able to safely work without worrying about traffic. The closure also will help the Colorado Department of Transportation reach its goal of having all lanes open by Thanksgiving. (credit: RJ...

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO